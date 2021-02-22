Potter, Helen I. 1938-2021 Cummings, Kan.

CUMMINGS, Kan. - Helen I. Potter, 82, of Cummings, Kansas, passed away, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Blue Springs, Missouri.

Helen Irene Hunker was born on Dec. 5, 1938, in White Cloud, Kansas, the daughter of Floyd 'Mike' and Wilma (Bentley) Hunker. Helen graduated from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas, in 1956. Helen then received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1973 from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. Helen worked as a Registered Medical Technologist at the former Methodist Medical Center, later known as Heartland East Hospital, in St. Joseph, from 1973 to 1977 and the State Hospital until 1980. She then worked for the Atchison, Kansas, Hospital until she retired after 24 years. Helen was very dedicated to her profession and loved helping people. Helen also enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, trying new and different recipes. Helen was a very generous and giving person having helped many attend college.

Helen and Francis Howard Potter were united in marriage on Aug. 14, 1958.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Howard; two daughters, Susan Kay Rohrer (Scott Forbes) of Rosendale, Missouri, Mary Lynn Simkins (Robert) of Independence, Missouri; granddaughter, Cortney Wolters (Branden); sister, Mary JoAnn McMacon (Ed Abney) of Centerview, Missouri; brother-in-law, Harry Potter of Dennison, Kansas; sister-in-law, Diane Potter of Ozawkie, Kansas; nephew, Thomas Aaron Potter (Lynn) of Lexington Park, Maryland; nieces, Linda Alderete (Robert) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Sheri Rose (Andrew) of Cibolo, Texas.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Atchison Animal Control Shelter or the Arbor Day Foundation and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.