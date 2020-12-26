Clinton Gene Potter, 87, of St Joseph, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in St. Joseph.

He was born Feb. 19, 1933, in McFall, Missouri, son of the late Jessie and James Potter.

He attended Maysville High School.

Clinton married Louise Boles on Aug. 16, 1951.

Clinton served in the US Army. He worked at Swift and Company then later Wire Rope Corporation of America, where he retired.

He co-owned and operated Potter's Reloading with his wife Louise, for over 50 years. Through this business, he met many friends at many trap shooting events and fundraisers and patrons to the shop.

Clinton's hobbies included hunting, fishing and trap shooting and he was a member of the Green Valley Baptist Church.

Clinton was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Elvin and James Potter.

Survivors include: wife of 69 years, Louise Potter of the home; children: Keith (Ellen) Potter of Clarksdale, Missouri, Kenneth (Mieka) Potter of Savannah, Missouri, Karl Potter of St. Joseph, Kirk (Roxie) Potter of St. Joseph, Lori Lambrecht and her fiance;, Ray Walker of St. Joseph, Lisa (Bobby) Trump of St. Joseph; brother, Edsel (Brenda) Potter of King City, Missouri; grandchildren: Josh, Alisha, Shannon, Dustin, Ben, April, Julie, Michael, Jessica, Dustin, Jeffrey, Nick, Aaron, Chuck, Amy and Matt; 29 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Mason officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Mr. Potter will be cremated following services and Inurnment at a later date, in Bennett Lane Cemetery.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.