Poteet, Betty J. 1934-2021 Eagleville, Mo.

EAGLEVILLE, Mo. - Betty Jean Lacy Poteet, 86, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at a Bethany, Missouri, nursing home.

Betty Jean is survived by her sons, Richard (Susie) Lacy and Ron Lacy; daughter, Diane Guthery; grandchildren, Jeremy (Jackie) Lacy, Rachelle (Clark) Heman, Jason (Jennifer) Guthery, Brett (Jessica) Guthery, Kelsey Guthery, Loren Lacy, Ronnie Sue Lacy, Dustin Cox and Danielle Hopton-McCartney; 10 great-grandchildren, Payton, Carly, Hayes Heman, James and Jackson Lacy, Madilynn, Hazel and Cecily Guthery, Lela Mae Hopton and Myka Jo McCartney.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 26, at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Burial will follow in Hobbs Cemetery, Eagleville. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville.

Memorials may be made to the Eagleville Christian Church Building Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.