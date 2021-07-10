OMAHA, NEB. - Maxine Porter, 89, Omaha, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her home in Omaha.
Preceded: parents, Benjamin Fredrick and Faye Evelyn (Fischer) Gubser; husband, Clarence Porter; son, Danny Porter; granddaughter, Deanna Porter; siblings, Ramona German, Phyllis Fletchall, George Gubser.
Survivors: children, Diane Watson, Omaha, Denny (Jeanette) Porter, Rock Port, Dwaine (Wendy) Porter, Omaha, Dwight Porter, Omaha; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; siblings, Janice Pierce, Fairfax, Missouri, David (Marge) Gubser, Houston, Texas, and Ray (Jeanene) Gubser, Praire Grove, Arkansas; nieces, nephews.
Graveside Service and Interment: 11 a.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax.
Open visitation: 10 a.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, where family will receive friends 4 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Maxine Porter Memorial Fund.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
