Porter, Beverly 1932-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Beverly Porter, 87, Savannah, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Shady Lawn, in Savannah.

She was born Sept. 19, 1932, in Conception Junction, Missouri, to Charles and Dora (Carmichael) Fannon.

She married Garvin G. Porter Sr., in Bedison, Missouri, on Nov. 9, 1952; he preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2019.

Beverly was a special mother of eight children. She loved spending time with family and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading and being with friends.

She had been a Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout den mother and 4-H leader. She volunteered at many different places.

She is survived by: her son, Garvin G. Porter Jr.; daughters: Cathy Keller (Steve), Cindy Bowlin (Roger), Connie Wall (Eugene), Carla Howard (Randy), Christy Porter (Robert Molsbee) and Cherry Bye (Scott); 19 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth and Max Fannon.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; daughter, Colleen Hale; and brothers: Harold, Madison and Dale Fannon.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Burial will be at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, in Maryville, Missouri.

Memorial contributions can be made to Savannah Rolling Hills Library. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.