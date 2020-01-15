MARYVILLE, Mo. -Marjorie Dale Poppa-Beason, 85, of Maryville, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her home in Maryville, with family at her side.

Marjorie was born on Aug. 25, 1934, in Maryville, to Charles Lucas and Mable Esther (Gilbert) Riley. They preceded her in death.

Marjorie was a nurse's aid in Maryville. She had worked at Nodaway Nursing Home, and the Younger Group Home. She was a member of the Hope Fellowship Church, St. Joseph.

She lived for her children and grandchildren.

On Jan. 26, 1973, Marjorie was united in marriage to Clarence Beason.

He passed away on Aug. 18, 2011.

She was also preceded by her brother, Charles Riley.

Her survivors include: her children and step-children: Merel Junior Poppa, Kenneth Dale Poppa, Kirby Charles Poppa, Robert Poppa, Sheila Salyer, Linda Casey, Michael Poppa and Sam Wermelskirchen; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many step-grandchildren and step-great- grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services on Friday, at the funeral home.

www.bramfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.