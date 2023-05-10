Popp, Nadine 1936-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. May 10, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Popp, Nadine 1936-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nadine (Little) Popp passed away on May 6, 2023.She was born in Walnut, Kansas, to Raymond and Elsie (Beech) Little.Nadine worked as a registered nurse for 43 years.She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.Survivors include three children; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.Full obituary available at www.meierhoffer.com.Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.The family will gather with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism Genealogy × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 10, 2023 Late Notices, May 9, 2023 Late Notices, May 8, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesAt least 8 fake electors have immunity in Ga. election probeAnimal shelter adopts new process to rehome petsEl Maguey coming to vacant Shoppes siteWoman arrested in Fairfax shootingNew local beer options coming to St. JosephChild struck by vehicle ThursdayWoman fleeing from drug strike force crashesApple Blossom Parade entertains St. Joseph communityHere today, gone tomorrowThe house on Auguste Street: Demolition aims to protect strike force operations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.