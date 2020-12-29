Pope, Martha J. 1935-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Martha J. (Durbin) Pope, 85, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her home.

Martha was born on Sept. 13, 1935, in Maryville, to Alphonsus and Eunice (Miller) Madden. She was a 1952 graduate of the Ravenwood High School and a 1956 graduate of the DePaul School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and worked for 24 years with the Drs. Byland and Wempe. She also was a school nurse at Eugene Field for seven years. Martha was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and the Guild.

She married Orville Durbin on Dec. 1, 1956, in Maryville. He preceded her in death on May 7, 1982. She later married Robert E. Pope on July 27, 1985. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2015. She was also preceded by her parents, three sisters, Patricia Wilmes, Edna Schafer, Mary Coleman and three brothers, Jim, Gerald, and Donald Madden.

She is survived by her children, Theresa (Cleo) Welch, Rita (Steve) Miller, Julia (Roger) Schmitz, Kevin Durbin, Kenneth (Stephanie) Durbin, Kelly Durbin, Debra (Mark) Wanserski, Charles (Cyndi) Pope, William (Amy) Pope, Donna (Paul) Barger and Denise (Steve) Aldrich; 25 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Madden and three sisters, Barbara O'Connell, Carole Duke and Ellen Bolger.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell, Missouri. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary.

Memorials can be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church would like to remind anyone attending the visitation or service that face masks and social distancing are required.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.