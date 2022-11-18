Terry Michael Poores passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at a local healthcare facility, with his family and very good caregivers at his side. He fought along battle with several debilitating health issues. He was 68 years old.

He was born in St. Joseph on Feb. 8, 1954, to Lorraine and Frank T. Poores Sr., who preceded him in death. He attended Humboldt Grade School and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1972.

