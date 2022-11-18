Terry Michael Poores passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at a local healthcare facility, with his family and very good caregivers at his side. He fought along battle with several debilitating health issues. He was 68 years old.
He was born in St. Joseph on Feb. 8, 1954, to Lorraine and Frank T. Poores Sr., who preceded him in death. He attended Humboldt Grade School and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1972.
After graduation, he went to work for the St. Joseph News-Press, where he was employed for 50 years in the printing shop. He was taken under the wing of an older employee who taught him his job, which he enjoyed. Terry also had a second job (which we all passed on), 2 to 3 weekly trips to the grocery store for Mom. His pay was a delicious meal before his evening shift.
He liked the Royals but loved the New York Yankees and was a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. He was often called to mother's house to unscramble the TV remotes so they could watch games. The job of bringing up the artificial Christmas tree and decorations from the basement and returning them afterward was his also. This is where the rest of us say, "Thank you, Brother." Terry loved his family and never said no to any request for help.
Like so many families, gathering for food and drink was a must and we celebrated these at Mom's or at Galvins (the Grace's fine restaurant). Terry loved these events because it brought the family together.
He is survived by son, Cody and his wife, Alanna (daughter-in-law) who, because of her job in healthcare, has been an appreciated asset during this time. Also, daughter, Jennifer Moranville, St. Joseph; sisters, Linda Barnett and Leslie Johnson (Mike) of Platte City, Missouri, sister, Marsha Poores, St. Joseph; and brother, Frank Poores Jr. There are also many nieces and nephews who he cared about and loved.
Go in peace, brother, we love you.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mosaic Hospice or the National Kidney Foundation.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.