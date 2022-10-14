She was born Feb. 6, 1924, in Rockford, Illinois, to Charles and Ruth (Levin) Pinko. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Milwaukee.
Dorathea married Simon Polsky on Sept. 6, 1953. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2002.
She was a teacher in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, School District for seven years and the St. Joseph School District for three years.
Dorathea was very involved in the St. Joseph Community. She was a past president of Y-Women and the League of Women Voters, delivered Meals on Wheels, was an advocate for abused women, and volunteered for the Artist in the School Program. Dorathea also was a past vice president of the Democratic Women's Club and the Performing Arts Association as well as past board member of the St. Joseph Historical Society, and numerous other organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Simon; her parents; and sister, Rachel Mishlove.
Survivors include children, Bruce Polsky (Sandy), Wendy Polsky, and Douglas Polsky (Colleen); two grandchildren, Allison Ledford (John), and Benjamin Wheeler; one grandson, John Denton Ledford; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Farewell services 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Shaare Sholem Cemetery. The family will gather with friends noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Temple Adath St. Joseph, Meals on Wheels, or the charity of the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
