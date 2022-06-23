Opal May Polsgrove, 94, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville. She was born May 6, 1928, in St. Joseph, daughter of Perna and Harvey Shaw. She married Roscoe "Jack" Polsgrove on Sept. 29, 1945. She worked at Armour & Co. Dorothy was a fun loving, generous and kind lady, full of life. She loved spending time with her family, dancing, camping and fishing with her late husband. She also enjoyed cooking and crafting.
Opal was preceded in death by husband, Roscoe "Jack" L. Polsgrove, her parents, brother, Harvey Shaw, sisters, Betty Bennett, Maxine McLaughlin and Marguart Cowart.
Survivors include, daughters, Jacqueline (Jay) Roberts of Harrisonville and Twila (Dave) Howery of St Joseph, son, Rick (Donna) Polsgrove of Savannah, Missouri; nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. John Welch officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Fillmore Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to InterServ. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
