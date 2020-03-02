Polsgrove, M. Darlene 1923-2020

OREGON, Mo. - M. Darlene Polsgrove, 96, of Oregon, passed away Feb. 29, 2020, at an Oregon healthcare facility.

Darlene was born July 31, 1923, in Fillmore, Missouri, to Albert and Marie (Hatcher) Shaffer.

She graduated from Fillmore High School in 1942.

On May 16, 1946, she married Raymond D. Polsgrove and they had two daughters.

Preceding her in death were: her husband, Raymond; brother, Francis Roy Shaffer; and sisters: Alberta Ramsey, Lola Atkins, Imo Nadine Lee and Phyllis Fasching.

Survivors include: her daughters, Chyre (Mark) Buntz, Oregon, and Darla Beesley, St. Joseph; sister, Beverly Hopkins, of St. Joseph; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Services: Saturday, 11 a.m. Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Inurnment: Fillmore Cemetery.

Memorials: South Holt Athletic Department.

Online condolences may be left at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.