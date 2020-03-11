Robert "Bob" J. Pollard 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 9, 1948, in St. Joseph, son of the late Annabell and Rex Pollard.

He married Julie Jaramillo Pollard, on June 13, 2015; she survives of the home.

He graduated from Dearborn-North Platte High School, in 1967.

Bob was a carpenter, working for Local 110 and Local 579.

He was a member of the Wyatt Park Baptist Church.

Bob was preceded in death by: his parents; and a son, Tim Pollard.

Survivors include; wife, Julie Pollard, of the home; son, Jason Pollard; daughter, Trisha Pollard; stepdaughter, Chelsea Spellman; and stepson, Tristan DeSpain; grandchildren: Liam and Jameson Spellman, and Joey, Gavin, Jensen and Layla DeSpain; a brother, Earl Shiflett; and sisters, Dorothy Carras and Nellie Sweeney.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, with a funeral service following at 3 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.