Ida L. PollardMOUND CITY, Mo. - Ida Lee Pollard, 91, passed away June 16, 2022 at her Mound City, Missouri, home.A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.Online condolences may be left and a full obituary found at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
