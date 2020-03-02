PRINCETON, Mo. - Bobby J Pollard, 92, Princeton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at a North Kansas City hospice facility.

Bobby is survived by: his wife of 67 years, Della, of the home; daughters, Doretta Pollard and Brenda Kay Sinclair, both of Princeton; sons, Jack (Pam) Pollard, Centerview, Missouri and Bobby Joe Pollard, Princeton; grandchildren: Paula, Shayna, Kyle, and Matthew Pollard, Erica (Vince) Meinecke, Trenton, Danielle Crowley (fiance;, Jasen Westenberg), Peculiar, Missouri, Shay Marrs, Trenton, Missouri; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton.

Burial with Military Rites will follow, in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Princeton.

The family will receive friends from Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Northcare Hospice House in care of: Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

Online condolences may left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.