NORMAN, Okla. - Frederick Poland passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Norman, Oklahoma, on July 25, 2022, at the age of 86.
He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather.
Fred was Born in Danville, Illinois, to Mary Ann Poland and Fred C. Poland and was raised in St. Joseph. He attended Northwestern University where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and then transferred to the University of Missouri where he received his degree in Business.
He married Jacqueline Sonner, of St. Joseph, and they spent two years in San Antonio, Texas, where he was an instructor in the Army at Fort Sam Houston.
Fred and Jackie settled in Overland Park, Kansas, where he worked for Business Men's Assurance Company for 26 years and raised their twin daughters.
Fred was an avid golfer, passionate supporter of Mizzou football, and always enjoyed trips with his wife and friends going to the horse races and other fun events.
He was known for his sense of humor and kind hearted spirit.
After retiring from BMA, Fred and his family relocated to Estero, Florida, where he continued playing golf and going to the beach. He especially enjoyed finding rare shells on Sanibel and Captiva.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie, of 54 years; infant son, Frederick; and brother, John.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Tim Talton; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Robert Littlejohn; grandson, Tanner Littlejohn; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Larry Howard; and nieces, Kimberly and Stephanie.
The family has planned a private memorial in Florida in the fall. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
