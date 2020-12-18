PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. - Shirley Lee (Stover) Point, 85, passed away Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, at her home in Pleasant Valley.

Shirley was born and raised in Pocahontas, Iowa, graduating from the high school in Pocahontas.

She married George W. Point in 1956, at Neosho, Missouri.

She was active with the Liberty Senior Center and attended Platte Woods United Methodist Church.

Shirley is survived by: her children: Randy (Vickie) Point, St. Joseph, Cindy Farrington, Ames, Iowa, Lisa (Tim) Harvey, Mason City, Illinois, Sherry Point, Pleasant Valley; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George in 2001 and her parents, Lee and Helen (Point) Stover.

Graveside Service: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. also on Saturday, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family requests memorials be made to American Cancer Society or Liberty Hospital Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.