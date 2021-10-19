WATHENA, Kan. - Dallas W. Pohl, 77, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Dallas was born on Oct. 23, 1943, in Wathena, to Oscar and Lydia (Schultz) Pohl. He is a lifelong resident of Wathena and farmed.
Dallas graduated Wathena High School in 1961. He was of the Christian Faith.
He married Evelyn King on Feb. 15, 1964, at the Burr Oak Baptist Church, Wathena. She survives of the home.
Dallas was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stanley Pohl.
Additional survivors include his son, Dennis Pohl (Cheryl) of Wathena; granddaughter, Belle Pohl of St. Joseph; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dallas' wishes were to have a private family funeral. He was buried at the Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena.
Memorials: Wathena EMS or the Doniphan County Ambulance Dist #1 c/o the Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
