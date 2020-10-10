Charles "Chuck" M. Poe, 75, St. Joseph, passed away on Oct. 7, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1944, to Virgil and Helen Poe, graduating from Lafayette High School, class of 1963.

In 1968, he married Loretta Schwope, she survives of the home.

Chuck was a lifelong north ender. At the age of 14, he boxed in the Golden Gloves. He lettered in track and football at Lafayette. After graduation, he went on to Highland Community College to play football and obtained his Associate's Degree. He coached bantam league football and little league baseball for years.

Chuck was a truck driver for over 27 years, working for a few trucking companies, including CCC; earning several awards for safe driving. After retiring, he enjoyed weekly card games/golfing with his Brown Bear friends, and taking his dogs for daily rides visiting with friends. He loved to travel, going to Branson several times a year, and visiting with friends in other states. He enjoyed going to car races, playing the guitar, and playing fast pitch. He was a member of the Lincoln Masonic Lodge #138, 32 degree and Scottish Rite.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Jim, and sister Judy Jackson.

In addition to his wife, Chuck is survived by: her children, Vivecca Ballinger and Jon T. (Lisa) Walts; eight grandchildren; close nephew, Eddie Schwope, Jr.; nephews, cousins, extended family and friends; and his beloved dogs, Sassy and Sadie.

Per Chuck's wishes, he has been cremated and there will be no funeral services. A memorial will be planned for a later date.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.

Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.