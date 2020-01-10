Plunkett, Jeraldine K. 1942-2020

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. - Jeraldine Kay Plunkett, 77, of Mountain Home, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, in Mountain Home.

She was born Feb. 22, 1942, in Stockton, California, to the late Lloyd and Dorothy (Singer) Kissel.

She is preceded in passing by: her parents; and her sister, Jeannie Cook.

Jeraldine is survived by: her husband, Mearl Plunkett, of Mountain Home; a son, Mark Allan Plunkett; two grandchildren, Kylie and Tyler Plunkett; a sister, Debra Kissel; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and many more family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Jan. 11, 2020, at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church, in Mountain Home, with Father Kevin officiating.

Memorials may be made to: St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 511 Coley Dr., Mountain Home, AR 72653, or the Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Dr., Mountain Home, AR 72653.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.