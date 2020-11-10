Plummer, Maxine L. 1936-2020

Maxine Lydia (Geib) Plummer was born on Jan. 30, 1936, near Craig, Missouri.

Maxine married Arnold Kephart and they became parents of one son. They later divorced. She then married Ralph Eugene "Gene" Plummer in 1965. They became parents of two children. Gene passed away in 1992.

Maxine drove a bus for the Head Start program for 20 years. Following Gene's death, Maxine moved to St. Joseph, and had lived there until recently.

Maxine passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, at the Oregon Care Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lydia (Heine) Geib, and husband Gene.

Survivors include her children, Dwaine (Mindy) Plummer of Savannah, Missouri, William "Bill" (Robyn) Kephart of Maitland, New South Wales, Australia, Paul (Carol) Plummer of Kansas City, Missouri, and Lisa (Russell) Slusher of Oregon, Missouri; brothers and sisters-in-law, Max (Janice) Geib of Fairfax, Missouri, and Jerry (Carol) Geib of Ottumwa, Iowa; and nieces, nephews, and other family members, including Blake Boyd, Tonya Jagodzinski, Troy Plummer, Adam Andrews, and their families.

Family visitation: Tues., 6 to 8 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Services: Wed., 10 a.m., Oregon Christian Church. Interment: Benton Church Cemetery, Forest City. Social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged.

Memorials: Oregon Care Center Serenity Garden.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.