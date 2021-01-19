Kenneth F. Plummer, Jr., 74, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 16, 2021. Kenneth was born Oct. 8, 1946, in Wathena, Kansas, to Kenneth F. and Martha L. (Robertson), Plummer, Sr.

He was a graduate of Troy High School in Troy, Kansas. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Kenneth was a steamfitter for the UA #290.

He married Linda Burton on Sept. 7, 1999, and she survives of the home. Also surviving are his children, Kenneth Doyle Plummer, Donald Owen Plummer, Mark Jeffery Plummer; stepdaughters, Karen Hardaker, Christine Merritt; stepson, Bill Meaders and Steve Hardaker; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Loretta Augustine, Myrtle Campbell, Lillian Wilson; and a brother, John Plummer.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, Larry Eugene Plummer; stepson, Randy Meaders; and sisters, Glenna Goodman and Bernice Plummer.

Kenneth was a member of Freeman Chapel Freewill Baptist Church and VFW. He loved cars and had owned several motorcycles.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Freeman Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.

Services will be Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Burial and military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Larkinburg Cemetery in Larkinburg, Kansas. The family will receive friends, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID restrictions masks and social distancing are required. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.