Pixler, Charles L. 1946-2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Charles Pixler, 74, passed away on Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020, at his home in Bakersfield.

He was born on June 2, 1946, in St. Joseph, to Frank and Leola Pixler.

Nov. 5, 1965, he married Patty Elder and had two sons: Kevin and Kurt Pixler.

In 1971 he moved to Lakewood, California and pursued a career in the oil industry as manager of an oil tool rental company, even traveling to Norway in his work.

Charlie lived life to the fullest and loved being with people. He never met a stranger.

He was avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and took their jersey with him.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and Clarence Pixler.

Survivors include: his wife, Patty; his sons, Kevin and Kurt Pixler; and daughters-in-law, Susan and Kasey Pixler; his grandchildren: Ryan Pixler of Fort Worth, Texas and Kelsey Sanders and Kolton Pixler; also his sister Joyce Jones, of St. Joseph.

No services are scheduled at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.