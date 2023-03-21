Piveral, Virginia L. 1931-2023 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Virginia Lee Piveral, 92, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maryville Living Center.

Virginia was born on Jan. 27, 1931, in Maryville, to Hershel and Virginia (Shelton) Collins. She was a 1949 graduate of Bolckow, Missouri, High School. Virginia worked as a housekeeper but primarily was a homemaker for her family. She was a member of the Maryville Garden Club, former Boy Scout and Girl Scout Leader and was a volunteer with the American Red Cross.

