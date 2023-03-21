Piveral, Virginia L. 1931-2023 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Virginia Lee Piveral, 92, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maryville Living Center.
Virginia was born on Jan. 27, 1931, in Maryville, to Hershel and Virginia (Shelton) Collins. She was a 1949 graduate of Bolckow, Missouri, High School. Virginia worked as a housekeeper but primarily was a homemaker for her family. She was a member of the Maryville Garden Club, former Boy Scout and Girl Scout Leader and was a volunteer with the American Red Cross.
She married Robert E. Piveral on May 6, 1949, in Maryville. He preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 1990. She was also preceded by her parents; son and daughter-in-law, Jesse (Cheryl) Piveral; daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl (Gene) Pierson; three grandchildren, Dr. Brenda Boehm, Sharon Snuffer and David (Tiffany) Piveral.
Survivors include her children, Lynn (Al) Boehm, Robert (Xiu Ling) Piveral, Richard (Rita) Piveral and Mike (Sharon) Piveral; three sisters, Pat Baker, Mary Hicks and Joyce McMichael; three brothers, Jerry Collins, Jim Collins and John Collins; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren.
Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Price Funeral Home. Burial Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Maryville Garden Club or a charity of your choice.
