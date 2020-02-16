SMITHVILLE, Mo. - Wendell Hess Pittsenbarger, 70, Smithville, passed away Feb. 10, 2020.
Survivors: mother, Doris Pittsenbarger; children: Ryan Pittsenbarger, Brent Pittsenbarger, Jodie (Leo) Cross and Bobbi (Ty) Butler; grandchildren: Riley, Joshua, Duncan, Casey, Cole and Cadi; brother, Chuck Pittsenbarger; sister, Susan (Richard) Sharp.
Military honors: 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Smithville American Legion.
Celebration of life and visitation following.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Donations: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.