Lorna C. Pittsenbarger
ALBANY, Mo. - Lorna Carol Pittsenbarger, 75, of Albany, Missouri, passed away July 21, 2021.
Survivors: son, Morris Don Pittsenbarger, Jr. and wife Christina; daughters, Raylene Colvin, Polly Johns and husband Tim;
Funeral Service: noon Monday, July 26, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Albany. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Cremation will follow the service.
