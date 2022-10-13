Pitts, Sonjia K. 1948-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Oct 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sonjia Kay Pitts was born to Charles Eden Bonnett and E. Lorene (Amos) Bonnett on Oct. 9, 1948, in St. Joseph.She was a graduate of Benton High School and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother during her life.On May 23, 1966, she married Michael V. Pitts, in Omaha, Nebraska. They celebrated 56 years of a loving marriage.Sonjia leaves behind her husband Michael and two daughters, Tasha (Chris) Barbour and Darcy (Jason) Swan as well as grandchildren Alex (Renae) Barbour, Will Barbour, Parker Swan and Chloe Swan.Sonjia and Mike loved to travel and vacation with their best friends Don and Connie Lentz.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Luke's Hospice Facility or the American Heart Association.Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sonjia Kay Pitts Michael V. Pitts Will Barbour Parker Swan Alex Don Darcy × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct.13, 2022 Late Notices, Oct.12, 2022 Late Notices, Oct.11, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesOne hospitalized after Friday night motorcycle crashFour confirmed shot in drive-by in city's SouthsideA new spooky space in St. JosephCommunity comes together to help Muny Inn co-ownerOne hospitalized after car flips in Monday night crashMan charged in fatal accident nearly a year laterCriminals aiming to disrupt Wi-Fi security camerasTwo teens sent to hospital after rollover crash Tuesday morningWoman sustains serious injuries in Maryville crashEmergency crews battle multiple fires on Monday afternoon
