Elton Derwood Pittman, 65, of St Joseph, a United States Army Veteran, Deployed one last time on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 3, 1957, to Elton Sr. and Peggy Pittman, in Key West, Florida, where he spent his childhood growing up on the Island. He spent his most rebellious years on the tennis courts of South Florida.
Following in his father's foot steps, he joined the military and proudly served the nation he loved. Upon returning home, he continued his dedication to the protection of his community by managing several security companies until returning to the tennis courts as a tennis pro to continue his passion. He spent 37 years married to his partner in crime, Peggy. There was hardly a time you spoke with him without her being mentioned. He cherished his multitude of children and celebrated their accomplishments often and as loudly as he could to anyone who would listen. Though he is gone, he will never be forgotten by anyone who has met him.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Peggy Pittman; sons, Robert, Juan, Joshua, Jeremy and Matthew; daughters, Mercedes and Carmen; sisters, Mary and Lora; brother, William; and a small army of grandchildren.
Mr. Pittman has been cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Community Action Partnership.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
