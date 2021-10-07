Carolene M. (Despins) Pitthan went to her Lord and Savior Oct. 3, 2021.
Carolene was born May 1, 1941, in Washington D.C. to Doug Despins and Twila Agee. Carolene's sister, Juanita, was born in 1948 and was her lifelong friend. Carolene married William G. Pitthan Aug. 26, 1961. He preceded her in death July 20, 1964. They had two daughters, Mary and Margaret.
Carolene loved animals, was an avid oil painter and loved music and dancing. She was a 1959 graduate of Maryville High School and worked at Social Welfare Board for over 45 years.
Carolene is survived by daughters, Mary (Jack) Krimmel and Margaret Pitthan; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Juanita; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Rosary to held Oct. 7, 2021, at 6 to 8 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Patrick Parish at 10 a.m. Oct. 8, 2021, graveside burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
