CAMERON, Mo. - Gary Daniel Piper, 48, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away April 29, 2021. Gary was born Feb. 25, 1973, to Gary L. and Clara L. (Turpin) Piper.
Gary was a 1991 graduate of Cameron High School. He worked on the assembly line for Ford Motor
Company for 25 years and was a member of UAW 249. Gary loved his family and friends, hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors.
He is survived by: sons, Blake Piper and Jacob Daniel Piper, both of Kansas City, Missouri; father and mother, Gary Lee and Clara Piper of Cameron, Missouri; brother, Darren Piper, Liberty, Missouri.
Services: 7 p.m., Wednesday evening, May 5, 2021, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
