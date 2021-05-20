Frances Pioch, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021. She was born and raised in Union Star, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Mabel (Dodge) Peacock; her husband, Raymond Pioch; and nine siblings.

Frances is survived by son, Joe (Debby) Pioch; daughter, Jan (Galen) Wheeler; grandchildren, Luke, Zack (Tory), Lauren (Lyle).

Frances was a loving wife, caring mother and a wonderful grandmother. She will be missed by all.

Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday at our chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Freudenthal Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.