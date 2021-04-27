Pinkerton, Patricia M. 1929-2021

SPRING HILL, Kan. — Patricia was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in Dec. of 1929. Shortly after, she was adopted and raised by her parents, Eugene and Dorothy (Carlyle) Patterson.

Patricia graduated from Raytown High School in 1948 and was later married to Wayne Elbert Pinkerton. Pat and Wayne went on to raise three children, Joseph, St. Joseph, Catherine, Carmel Valley, California, and John, deceased 2011. The family enjoyed life on the farm. Later on, Pat and Wayne discovered their role as foster parents and adoptive parents as well, to son Michael. Pat is survived by her sons and daughter, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loving friends.

In life, Pat had no greater love than for her family and her love of Christ. She was an active member in church with ladies’ group and teaching Sunday School at Stewartsville Baptist Church is Stewartsville, Missouri. The family were also members at Cameron Baptist Church in Cameron, Missouri, for many years. Pat enjoyed cooking, fishing trips to Tablerock Lake, the mountains of Colorado, reading and spending time with grandchildren or just talking on the phone while sipping her coffee.

In Heaven, Pat will be reunited with her beloved husband Wayne, with whom marriage spanned almost 70 years, and with her son, John. Pat will be remembered as a caring, spunky, devoted woman and will be missed by all those blessed to know her.

But, as it is written, “What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him.” 1 Corinthians 2:9.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Elm Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Kingsville, Missouri, at 2 p.m. on May 1, 2021.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.