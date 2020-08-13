Pinch, Virginia T. 1927-2020

Virginia Theresa Pinch, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away, August 10, 2020.

Virginia was born March 16, 1927, in St. Joseph, to Phillip and Josephine (Scalisi) Dattilo.

Prior to retirement she worked in the cafeteria and was a day care provider at St. Joseph Cathedral.

Survivors include a daughter, Rosemary Lawrence; grandson, Matthew Lawrence; two great-granddaughters, Sophia and Madelyn; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Private services were held.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.