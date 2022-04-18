Mary Lillian Pilcher, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was born Feb. 8, 1939, in Atchison, Kansas, daughter of Alice and Joseph McConnaughey.
Mary graduated from Atchison High School. She worked as a Certified Nurses Aide for many years.
She enjoyed raising gourds and decorating them, crocheting and embroidering. She very much loved her cats, as they were her children.
Mary was a member of Missouri Valley Baptist Church.
Mary was preceded in death by: husband, Albert Pilcher in 2017; her parents; daughters, Alberta Pilcher-Maly and Arlene Zabel; and grandchildren, Mindy Johnson and James Porterfield.
Survivors include: children, Karen Donaldson, Albert (Paula) Donaldson Jr., Deb (James) Pace, Shirley (Wes) Jones, Paul (Lisa) Donaldson; granddaughter, Sambo Donaldson; many friends including, Pam and Rogene; 25 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Ms. Pilcher will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Per her wishes, there will be no services.
Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.