Pike Jr., Terry 1969-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Jul 12, 2023

Terry Pike Jr., 53, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023.He was born Oct. 27, 1969, to Terry Sr. and G. Diane (Foxworthy) Pike, in St. Joseph.He was preceded in death by his mother, G. Diane Pike.Survivors include his father, Terry Pike Sr.; sister, Mindy Bigham (David); nephew, Alex Hart; and great-nephew, Greyson.Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
