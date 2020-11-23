Pike, Joyce

Joyce Pike
GOWER, Mo. - Joyce Pike, 92, of Gower, passed away, Nov. 21, 2020.
Survivors: children: Ken (Shannon) Pike, Vernon (Vickie) Pike, Relletta Roe, and Rita (Ron) Jensen; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Fisher; sister-in-law, June Pickney.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, Gower Christian Church AFC.
Burial: Allen Cemetery.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the AFC.
Donations: Ebenezer United Methodist Church or Gower Lions Club.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.