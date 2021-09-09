Pigg, Brian E. 1986-2021 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Brian Edward Pigg, 35, of Albany, passed away Sept. 6, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in Albany.
Brian was born July 11, 1986, in Albany, the son of Allen and Peggy (Blessing) Pigg.
He worked in maintenance for the Missouri Department of Transportation and for several local farmers.
He attended the Knox Presbyterian Church.
Survivors: parents, Allen and Peggy Pigg, Worth, Missouri; sons, Denver and Carter Pigg, Albany, Cactus Pigg, Bethany; sister, Amanda (Brian) Shannon, Council Bluffs, Iowa; brother, Randy Pigg, Worth; maternal grandmother, Sue Blessing, New Hampton, Missouri; paternal grandfather, Edward Pigg, Worth; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harold Blessing and paternal grandmother, Betty Pigg.
Celebration of Life will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Gentry Baptist Church, Gentry, Missouri.
Memorial Contributions: Brian Edward Pigg Memorial Fund, in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.