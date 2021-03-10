Pigg, Betty J. 1933-2021 Worth, Mo.

WORTH, Mo. - Betty Jane (Graham) Pigg, 87, Worth, Missouri, passed away March 8, 2021. She was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Stratton, Nebraska, to Melvin and Atha (Jones) Graham.

She graduated from Stanberry High School. After graduation, she went to work for Bell Telephone until becoming a farm wife.

On June 8, 1957, she was united in marriage to Franklin (Edward) Pigg. To this union three sons were born: Kenton, Allen, and Roger.

She enjoyed traveling, working with flowers, playing the organ and cooking for all she loved. She always made something homemade when Grandchildren came to visit. Some of the Grandchildren's requests were homemade rolls, angel food cake and chocolate chips cookies.

Betty had deep faith. She was a member of the Knox Presbyterian Church and attended Gentry Christian Church.

Betty was proceeded in death by an infant brother; her parents, Melvin and Atha Graham; a brother, Lloyd Graham; two sisters, Dodi Jasper and Mary Alice Adams; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Pigg.

Survivors: husband of 63 years, Franklin Pigg, of the home; three sons, Kenton (Susan) Pigg, Kansas City, Missouri, Allen (Peggy) Pigg, Worth, Roger (Kerri) Pigg, Albany, Missouri; seven grandchildren; and 16 great- Grandchildren.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany with burial in the Knox Cemetery, Worth. There is no scheduled family visitation, however friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the chapel. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the Knox Cemetery in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.