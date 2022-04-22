Pierson, Patricia 1933-2022 Bethany, Mo.

BETHANY, Mo. - Patricia (Susie) Pierson. 88, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on April 18, 2022.
Susie was born on May 12, 1933.
Preceded in death were her parents, Ruth and Orville Francis; son, George Pierson Jr. infant; daughter, Judith Pierson; son, Jeffrey Pierson; grandson, Eric Hamilton, and George Pierson Sr.
Susie is survived by her children, Billee Fordyce, Francie and John Burgess and Jim and Trish Pierson, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Susie was a member of the First Christian Church of Bethany. She graduated in 1953 from Bethany High School. She was in 4-H and active in the Eastern Star and was a member of the Bethany Fraternal Order of Eagles. She loved to fish, and garden, and sew, but most of all, spending time with her family outside. She worked nearly 20 years as a nursing assistant and was a caring, loving and affectionate lady and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the First Christian Church, Bethany, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. A Celebration of Life and Prayer will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church, Bethany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, St. Jude's Children's Hospital and/or ASPCA in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
