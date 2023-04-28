WEATHERBY, Mo. - Melvin Garry Pierson, 77, of Weatherby, Missouri, passed away Thursday morning, April 27, 2023, at his home.

Garry, as he was known, was born on Feb. 17, 1946, to Melvin and Mary Pierson, in Kansas City, Missouri. He grew up helping his parents run their family farm north of Cameron, Missouri, and graduated from Cameron High School in 1964. He went on serve in the Missouri Army National Guard where he trained as a lineman. That training served him well for his 41-year career at NW Electric, where he served as Line Superintendent and flew power lines as their helicopter pilot before his retirement.

