WEATHERBY, Mo. - Melvin Garry Pierson, 77, of Weatherby, Missouri, passed away Thursday morning, April 27, 2023, at his home.
Garry, as he was known, was born on Feb. 17, 1946, to Melvin and Mary Pierson, in Kansas City, Missouri. He grew up helping his parents run their family farm north of Cameron, Missouri, and graduated from Cameron High School in 1964. He went on serve in the Missouri Army National Guard where he trained as a lineman. That training served him well for his 41-year career at NW Electric, where he served as Line Superintendent and flew power lines as their helicopter pilot before his retirement.
In 1971 Garry met Phyllis Hiley who was the love of his life. On Oct. 15, 1972, Garry and Phyllis were married at the United Methodist Church, in Gallatin, Missouri. They spent 27 years on their farm in Cameron before moving to Weatherby in 1999. After retirement, he and Phyllis purchased a ranch in Luna, New Mexico, where they could enjoy the mountains and elk every morning in their back yard.
Garry was an avid hunter. He spent many years guiding elk hunts in Colorado, and he was a wildlife conservationist making sure to protect food sources for the wildlife on his farms. Whether it was hunting whitetail deer, elk, moose, or antelope, his most enjoyable moments were spent in the mountains on horseback or in his deer stands on one of his several farms. He took great pride in teaching his three grandsons the love for wildlife and hunting and he has several trophy whitetail deer gracing the walls of his home today.
Garry loved the mountains, and enjoyed all the family memories that were made in the San Juan mountains of Colorado riding 4-wheelers and side by sides, enjoying the spectacular views.
Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Melvin.
He is survived by Phyllis, his wife of 50 years; children, Michelle (Tim) Lawson, of Richmond, Missouri, Sherri (Mike) Overton, of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Lora (Gary) Sanders, of Frederick, Oklahoma; three grandsons, Dustin Johnson, Taylor Overton and Tannor Overton; three great-grandchildren, two step- grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; and brother, Wayne (Margaret) Pierson of Maryville, Missouri.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial, Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron.
