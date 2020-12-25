BETHANY, Mo. -William "Bill" Pierce, 70, of Bethany, died Monday at Crestview Home.
Survivors: Wife, Teresa, Bethany; siblings: Merle (Barb) Pierce, Maryville, Missouri, Kenny Pierce, Altamont, Missouri, Anita (Rick) Jackson, Independence, Missouri; nieces and nephews; son of his heart, Tyson (Amanda) Martin, of Bethany.
Memorial visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Bethany Memorial Chapel.
Private family inurnment: at a later date.
Tributes may be left at: www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.