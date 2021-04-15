Pierce, Jesse D. 1969-2021 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Jesse D. Pierce, 51, of Troy, Kansas, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home.

Jesse was born on Dec. 18, 1969, in St. Joseph, to Gerald and Opal (Rosell) Pierce. He was a lifelong resident of Troy where farmed.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his sons, Dalton Pierce Speer of Overland Park, Kansas, Taylor Scherer of Atchison, Kansas; siblings, Dow Pierce (Diane) of Bendena, Kansas, G.E. Pierce (Sheryl) of Denton, Kansas, Susie Peuker (Lester) of St. Joseph, Connie Leatherman of Denton, Mary Merten (Ray) of St. Joseph; nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Memorials: Donor's Choice

Inurnment at the Carnhan Creek Cemetery in Olsburg, Kansas

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.