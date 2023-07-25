DEKALB, Mo. - Jack Lee Pierce, 91, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his home. He was born at home Aug. 2, 1931, in Dekalb, son of the late Naomi and Clarence "Jack" Pierce. He graduated from DeKalb High School and attended Missouri Western State College. He married Laveta Steele on Nov. 8, 1952, and she survives of the home. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Jack was a life long farmer, and involved in many farming organizations. He was awarded the Platte County SWCD Soil Water Conservation District's Conservation Tobacco Farmer of the Year in 1988, Missouri Outstanding Tobacco Farmer award in 1991, Missouri State Fair Farm Family Award in 1973, and he was a member of the Missouri Farm Bureau for many years as well. He enjoyed his work on the DeKalb School Board, the 4H Club, and volunteering at the VA in Leavenworth in the Pharmacy on Friday's for 17 years. His passion was farming and spending time with his grandchildren.

