DEKALB, Mo. - Jack Lee Pierce, 91, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his home. He was born at home Aug. 2, 1931, in Dekalb, son of the late Naomi and Clarence "Jack" Pierce. He graduated from DeKalb High School and attended Missouri Western State College. He married Laveta Steele on Nov. 8, 1952, and she survives of the home. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Jack was a life long farmer, and involved in many farming organizations. He was awarded the Platte County SWCD Soil Water Conservation District's Conservation Tobacco Farmer of the Year in 1988, Missouri Outstanding Tobacco Farmer award in 1991, Missouri State Fair Farm Family Award in 1973, and he was a member of the Missouri Farm Bureau for many years as well. He enjoyed his work on the DeKalb School Board, the 4H Club, and volunteering at the VA in Leavenworth in the Pharmacy on Friday's for 17 years. His passion was farming and spending time with his grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by parents; son, Robert Craig Pierce; a grandson, Chevell Anna Pierce; a great-grandson, Declan Lee Pierce;and brother, Bruce Edward Pierce.
Survivors include: wife, Laveta, of the home; sons, Daryl (Tamara) Pierce, Mark (Marlene) Pierce, and Paul (Beth) Pierce, all of DeKalb; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb.
Memorials are requested to the Westlawn Cemetery Association.
Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Pierce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.