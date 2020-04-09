LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. - Dolores (Picki) Pierce, 90, of Lawrenceburg, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away at The Willows, in Lexington, peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Jan. 9, 1930, in North Little Rock, Arkansas, the daughter of Edwin and Clara (Stainer) Pickthorne.

Following graduation from high school, she spent one year attending Phillips University, Enid, Oklahoma, before transferring to the University of Missouri to major in journalism.

It was at the University of Missouri that she met her husband, John W. Pierce. They were married in Columbia, Missouri, on Sept. 21, 1952, and moved to Maryville.

While living in Maryville, she was active in many community organizations, generously serving with a caring and loving demeanor. She served as: chairman, for the March of Dimes, State officer, with the Missouri PTA for nine years, and editor of the Missouri Parent Teacher publication, served two terms on the Nodaway County School Board of Education, board member and elder, First Christian Church, chairman, Experiment in International Living Projects Committee, a community foreign exchange program, and chairman of the Region One Task Force, a nine-county volunteer force for the prevention of youth delinquency. Lastly, she started a chapter of Prison Fellowship Ministry, a Christian nonprofit organization for prisoners, former prisoners and their families, at the Maryville Treatment Center.

She always enjoyed starting new projects, and letting others take over and giving them credit.

While in Kentucky, she was an active member at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, Lawrenceburg, where she was elder, member of the outreach program, Christian women's group and Christmas in July program, providing new school clothes for underprivileged children.

She had an undeniable faith and witnessed that faith to the many lives she touched.

She always had a glowing smile, loved her church and her family. Picki loved spending time in her yard, raising both flower and vegetable gardens.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, John W. Pierce; and son, James Edwin Pierce.

Survivors include: children, Scott (Deborah) Pierce, Lexington, Kentucky, Stuart (Sandi) Pierce, Lawrenceburg, John Pierce, Taipei, Taiwan, and daughter, Barbara Pierce, Lexington; nine grandchildren: Stephanie Pierce, Shawnee, Kansas, Jennifer Pierce, Desoto, Kansas, Riley (Bailey) Pierce, Welington, Florida, Rhett Pierce, Desoto, Brianna Pierce, Danville, Kentucky, Cecilia (Travis) Votaw, Grayson, Kentucky, Drew Pierce, Lawrenceburg, Vivian Pierce and Audra Pierce, Lexington; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Fletcher, North Little Rock.

