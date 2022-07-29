Pickett, Dallas P. 1925-2022 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Dallas Perry Pickett, 96, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in St. Joseph.
Funeral Service will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home, in Stewartsville, Missouri, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 2 p.m., with Reverend Jerry Burks officiating.
Christian burial will follow at the Saint Joseph Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Turner Family Funeral home of Stewartsville has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Dallas was born on the family farm in rural Dekalb County to Rolla and Sue Mary (Kennedy) Pickett on Aug. 26, 1925.
He graduated from Stewartsville High School in 1943 and went on to earn a degree in Agriculture from The University of Missouri.
Dallas worked as a farmer for most of his life.
He was an avid Mizzou Football Fan, and thoroughly enjoyed watching sports on T.V.
He absolutely loved bird watching and flower gardening. Dallas's first love, though, was his beloved bride of 69 years, Chris, whom he doted over tirelessly. He loved all his family immensely, especially his children and grandchildren.
Dallas was a member of the Presbyterian-Christian Church in Stewartsville, where he attended for many years.
He is survived by his daughter, Lesa Summers; daughter-in-law, Vicki Pickett; grandchildren, Lauren (Deric) Berry, Casey (Preston) Taylor, Zoe Summers, and Max Summers; great-grandchildren, Isla, Poppy, and Graham; numerous other relatives, and a multitude of friends.
Dallas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Chris; son, David Michael; and sister, Marian Heidel.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Society in care of Turner Family Funeral home, Box 350, Maysville, MO 64469. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Pickett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
