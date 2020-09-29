Pickering, Charles E.

Charles E. Pickering

Mount Ayr, Iowa - Charles Emery Pickering, age 74, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home in Mount Ayr, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany, Missouri. Military honors will be provided by the Worth County Memorial VFW Post #3123.

Memorials: Worth Church of Christ, Worth, Missouri or Worth County Senior Citizen Center, Grant City.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Andrews-Hann Facebook page. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.