Pickering, Carol A. 1939-2021

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Carol Aubry Pickering, age 81, of Grant City, Missouri, died at his home in Grant City, surrounded by his family on Jan. 21, 2021.

A private family funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m., at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. The service will be live-streamed for those desiring to attend.

Family visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Facial covering and social distancing are recommended.

Per Carol's request his body will be cremated following the services. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Honey Grove Cemetery, Grant City.

Memorials: United Methodist Church, Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.