SHERIDAN, Mo. - Brad Pickering, Sheridan, passed away March 4, 2022.
Brad is survived by: his wife, Kendra; and two sons, Lane and Coy; father, Doug (Barb) Pickering; mother, Cindy Vandyke; brother, Nikolas; sister, Kelsey; as well as many other family and friends.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Crossroads Church in Grant City, Missouri.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City.
Private family burial will be at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
