Pickerel, Wanda 1932-2023 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Wanda Popplewell Pickerel, was born on Feb. 14, 1932, in Pattonsburg, Missouri, to John (Buzz) and Hildred (Walker) Popplewell. Wanda passed away Feb. 13, 2023, one day shy of her 91st birthday, at Mosaic Life Care in Albany, Missouri.

Wanda attended public school and later business school in Kansas City, Missouri. Wanda worked at Pioneer Cap Factory in Pattonsburg as a machine operator for 30 years. She also worked at the Albany Regional Center and the Stanberry Skill Center. Wanda made many friends in the community through her cake baking and decorating, sewing and quilt making and her fundraising efforts for the building of the new Albany Animal Shelter.

