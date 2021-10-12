Pickens, Leon 1938-2021 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. -Leon Pickens 83, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in an Atchison Hospital. He was born July 13, 1938, in Louisville, Illinois, son of the late Cora and John Pickens. He worked in the Automotive field as a mechanic and salesman.
Leon was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Darlene Pickens; his parents; sister, Merle Foreman; brothers, Gene, Keith, and James Pickens.
He is survived by sons, Ronnie Pickens, Richard (Adrienne) Pickens, and Ramsey Pickens; daughter, Ricarda Pickens; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Atchison.
He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
